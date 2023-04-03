Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid a rising contro­versy involving the Su­preme Court (Prac­tice and Procedure) Bill 2023, President Dr Arif Alvi may ask the apex court whether the new legislation is under the Constitution of the country, and invoking the Court’s advisory ju­risdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution is not contrary to the Supreme Court’s rules, it has been learnt.

The amendments made in the Supreme Court’s rules by the government by pass­ing the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Bill 2023, which aims to deprive the of­fice of the chief justice of Pakistan of powers to take suo-motu notice in an individual capaci­ty, have sparked a fresh de­bate in the legal and political circles, especially on the mo­tives behind the legislation. The move on part of the government comes at a time of a height­ened political temperature and an unprecedented controversy regarding holding the general elections in the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa as the apex court due to deliver verdict on the issue within days.

According to the sources in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the president may send a ref­erence under Article 186 of the Constitution, which is related to the Supreme Court’s adviso­ry jurisdiction. It says, “If, at any time, the president considers that it is desirable to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court on any question of law which he considers of public importance, he may refer the question to the supreme court for consider­ation. The Supreme Court shall consider a question so referred and report its opinion on the question to the president.”

“Given the controversy revolv­ing around the Supreme Court Bill, 2023, it is likely that the president sends a reference to the apex court so as to get ad­vice on the same,” said a source privy to the development.

The Senate passed the Su­preme Court (Practice and Proce­dure) Bill 2023 on March 30, af­ter the federal cabinet approved it on March 28. The National As­sembly had passed it a day ago as well. After the bill was passed by the Senate, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sent it to Presi­dent Arif Alvi for his assent the same day, reflecting the urgency on part of the government.

The 13-party ruling alliance is contesting the case of hold­ing the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the Su­preme Court and the bill is be­ing seen as an attempt to cur­tail powers of the chief justice who is heading the three-mem­ber bench. On matters where the interpretation of the Consti­tution is required, the bill said the committee would com­pose a bench comprising no less than five apex court judges for the task. The bill additionally said that a party would have the right to appoint its counsel of choice for filing a review appli­cation under Article 188 of the Constitution.

On the other hand, the PTI has termed the legislation an attack on the judiciary. In a recent inter­view, President Alvi termed the timing of the bill questionable, suggesting that it could have been presented at another time. “It’s premature to say what I will decide as I have not seen the bill. This is a time of crisis, and I wish to play a positive role,” the pres­ident said. President Alvi has usually created hurdles in the legislation since the incumbent government came into power in April last year.

To add to the controversy, a special Supreme Court bench, with a two to one majority, or­dered suspending all suo-motu cases — under Article 184(3) of the Constitution — until amendments are made to the Supreme Court Rules governing the chief justice’s discretionary powers. However, the Supreme Court, in a circular on March 31 ‘disregarded’ the judgment au­thored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ordering the postponement of suo-motu cases till amend­ments are made in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the chief justice to form benches.

In its circular, the Supreme Court noted that the observa­tions made by the majority judg­ment in paras 11 to 22 and 26 to 28 were beyond the matter fixed before the court and ‘in­vokes its suo-motu jurisdiction’. Interestingly, the Supreme Court issued the circular hours be­fore a four-member bench was to start hearing the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa election delay case. The circular noted that the ‘unilateral assumption of judicial power’ in such a man­ner violated the rule laid down by a five-member judgment. Jus­tice Shahid Waheed, however, raised objection, penned a dis­senting note against the order saying that the points raised and discussed in the order were not subject of the case.

At one hand, an SC bench sug­gested amendments in the Su­preme Court rules to regulate Constitution on the apex court benches and on the other hand, the parliament passed a bill to end the ‘one man show’, giv­ing new thrust to the continu­ing debate.

The president mentioned in an interview that whenever he gives an opinion, it is termed that it is not him, but of the PTI. The president’s comment came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Alvi that his let­ter regarding the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections read like a PTI press release.

The PTI says that the bill reeks of serving personal interests. They believe that an effort is be­ing made to give relief to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif by pass­ing the bill which said that right of appeal would also extend ret­roactively to those aggrieved persons against whom an order was made under Article 184(3) prior to the commencement of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure), Bill 2023, on the condition that the appeal was filed within 30 days of the act’s commencement.