HYDERABAD - The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Sunday and imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 against violators in all four talukas of the district. Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 5,000 from 5 traders. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 5,000 from 5 shopkeepers. In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Munawer visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from 8 traders. AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on 4 traders for overcharging. On the other hand, Bachat Bazars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.
Share:
STAFF REPORT
April 03, 2023
Share: