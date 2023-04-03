Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his party's gratitude to the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the Supreme Court's bench for hearing the election case with persistence.

The former foreign minister spoke to the media in Islamabad on Monday and said that the chief justice heard every party with patience and did not come under any pressure. He also stated that the judiciary was bound by the constitution and law.

Mr. Qureshi further praised the chief justice for enduring bitter things, adding that the election commission and the attorney general could not provide any solid arguments.

He also noted that two excuses were raised, one was about resources and the other was about security, and now everyone awaits the decision of the Supreme Court.

He hoped that the court would give an opportunity for the public to express their opinion.

Former Federal Minister Asad Umar also spoke on the occasion, saying that the proceedings had been going on for the past one week, and the government had not provided any reason why the elections cannot be held on time.

Mr Umar claimed that the government was trying to create a rift within the judiciary and had objected earlier against suo motu, claiming that this case was not based on suo motu.