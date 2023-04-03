Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sun­day that party was con­sidering filing a refer­ence against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to cancel its party registration.

In a tweet on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry ac­cused Nawaz Sharif of violating the Election Act, stating that a con­vict and an absconder was making decisions for the party. He also claimed that, following Nawaz Sharif’s instruc­tions, PML-N had announced that they would not accept the Supreme Court’s verdict, which could result in action under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, commenting on a crucial huddle of the ruling coalition in the centre over the election delay case in the Supreme Court (SC), said the apex court could oust Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif if the court orders were not im­plemented. In his statement, the PTI stalwart expressed his views on the top court’s proceedings, saying the SC had al­ready issued its decision to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, adding that now this three-member bench is hearing a case relating to the im­plementation of that order.

“If the court’s orders were not implemented, another prime minister could go home on Monday,” predicted Fawad.

Fawad said that the meetings and announcements of ‘crim­inals’ who violated the constitution and held no significance.

Reacting to the statements made at the meetings of the PDM parties, former federal minister said, it was hoped that the group responsible for spreading chaos and incite­ment in Pakistan will apologize for the deaths of two dozen citizens who died while standing in queues for flour. How­ever, instead of expressing remorse, they have launched a direct attack on Pakistan’s constitution while continuing their history of brutality.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry further stated that this same fascist group is responsible for the most severe economic and political crisis in Pakistan. During the last 11 months, they have disrupted the base of economy and government’s policies. The only solution to the political and economic cri­ses in the country is transparent elections, in which they foresee their political death.