Intermittent rain accompanied by wind in Lahore on Sunday turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down.

The rain was reported from parts of the city including Lakhmi Chowk, Mall Raod, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Gulberg, Samanabad and several other localities.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

Rain was also reported from other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Pir Mehal, Pattoke, Sahiwal, Ahmedpur Sial, Sangla Hill, Gojra, Pindi Bhattian, Toba Tek Singh, and adjoining areas. Met office said that the current spell of rain will continue till tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cloudy weather is expected in Upper/Central parts of the country during next 24 hours with rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm) in North Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy fall may cause flash floods in local nullahs. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.