Peshawar - Besides others numerous benefits, the holy month of ramazan also promotes interfaith harmony and social cohesion between the Muslims and minorities by making them closer. strengthening the bond of love and friendship, the mass Iftar parties in ramazan with varieties of food, spicy dishes, sweets, fruits and beverages exchange by the fasting Muslims and minority communities’ members build spirit of affection and brotherhood besides making positive effects on humans’ minds for long. rawandar singh, a 41-year old sikh, is all smiles and exudes high spirit of sharing and compassion as he seeks solace in dolling out dates and ‘pakora’ among fasting Muslims during Iftaar on returning home from his shop in hashtnagri peshawar City.

wearing the traditional turban, rawandar singh had been distributing packets of dates and other edible items among the fasting peshawarites at hashtnagri Bazaar since 2012 after inheriting the notable practice from his father awtah sing. “I feel inner peace and satisfaction while doing the noble practice in all 30 days of the holy month. he said the distribution of food in ramazan was their mark of respect and admiration for our fasting Muslim brothers besides giving us inner peace and satisfaction, rawandar who is being helped by his son in dolling out of dates and pakora said. Dewa singh and his son Tajindar singh, who are associated with telecommunication business in hashtnagri peshawar, said that inviting people of different faiths in Iftaar parties in pakistan send a strong message of love, brotherhood and friendship to the whole world.

They said without winning hearts and minds, we can’t come closer to each other and could not develop a society whose inhabitants enjoy equal rights and respect for each other’s beliefs. They said arranging Iftaar parties and ramazan camps for Muslims was not a new practice for them. “our forefathers did the same thing to express warmth, love and friendship to our Muslims brothers of peshawar during ramazan,” they said.

Like other cities of pakistan, roadside mass Iftaar parties are being seen at Qisa Khwani, University road, Lady reading hospital, Takhto Jumat Cantonment and ramadas where philanthropists invite people of different faiths in an environment of sharing, care and friendship. The mass Iftaar parties’ long sheets filled with dates, pakora, jalebi snacks, fruits, dahe bhalay, kachalo, rice, meat, paye, chappli kabab, pulao, and sweet beverages get fully occupied by the passerby, labourers and people of different schools of thought.