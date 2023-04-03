Share:

LAHORE - Team Remington Pharma Stars lifted LPC Super League 2023 title, defeating FG/Din Polo Warriors 9-4 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday. Hamza Mawaz Khan’s remarkable performance proved instrumental in securing the title victory for Remington Pharma Stars.

He smashed six spectacular goals during the final. Ahmed Zubair Butt contributed two goals, while Basel Faisal Khokhar, the emerging young player, scored one goal. FG/Din Polo’s Sheikh Muhammad Raffay scored three goals, and Bilal Hayat Noon converted one. Reflecting on the title win, Basel Faisal Khokhar of Remington Pharma Stars said, “The 2022-23 season has been exceptional for Remington Pharma.

We have won three eightgoal tournaments, an Under-19 event and now the LPC Super League title. We owe this success to the prayers of our parents and the hard work of the team.” In the subsidiary final, Pebble Breakers narrowly defeated Master Paints/Diamond Paints 5-4½. During the prize distribution ceremony, the Super League awards were presented.

The best mare of the match was awarded to Remington Pharma Director Dr. Faisal Khokhar’s mare, Ice. Hamza Mawaz Khan was recognized as the most valuable player and also received the award for scoring the most goals during the tournament. Basel Faisal Khokhar received the amateur player of the league award, Sheikh Muhammad Farhad was presented with the patron of the league award, and Ibrahim Sultan was honored with the fair play award.

The chief guest, former polo player Maj (Rtd) Javed Mawaz, presented the winning trophy to the team Remington Pharma Stars. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, executive committee members, and a large number of polo players also witnessed and enjoyed the exciting final of the Super League.