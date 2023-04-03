Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that the renovation and repair work of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has been started which will be completed in the next few months so that better and modern medical facilities can be provided to the citizens. It is the third largest hospital in Karachi with 1000 beds, providing medical facilities to a large population of Karachi.

He said this while presiding over the meeting regarding the renovation of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in which Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Nadeem Asif, Director Medical Services Dr. Muhammad Nadir Khan, Medical Superintendent Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Dr. Naseem, Deputy Medical Superintendent. Dr. Saqlain and other officers were also present.

Administrator Karachi said that the trauma center of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is being completely upgraded and 100 CCTV cameras will also be installed for security. Security is being increased in the hospital with more wardens. He said that the emergency ward, ICU, EUT and all other wards will be upgraded and modern medical facilities will be provided so that better medical facilities can be provided to the patients admitted in these wards.

He said that the medical facilities at the government level are less in terms of the population of Karachi, so there is pressure on the government hospitals and the doctors and staff who perform their duties here face many problems compared to the private medical hospitals. Administrator Karachi said that renovation of trauma center is being done with the support of UNO High Commission for Refugees.

Administrator said that KMC is facing shortage of resources and if various organizations and philanthropists want to serve the citizens of Karachi, they will be given full cooperation, he said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease is a good example of cooperation where free dialysis facilities are provided to people suffering from kidney diseases and medicines are also given along with the care of hospitalized patients. He said that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital has a large number of specialists for all kinds of diseases due to which thousands of citizens visit Abbasi Shaheed Hospital every day. Despite the shortfall, KMC strives to provide better medical services. As the resources of KMC increase, the hospitals will also be upgraded and all the facilities including medicines, X-ray, MRI and various types of operations will also be provided.

In the meeting upgrading of the hospital was reviewed while other matters including purchase of latest machines for the hospital were also considered.