Share:

Peshawar - Two women were killed and two others injured including children when a roof of the mud-walled caved in on Ghaz stop, Kohat road, Badhbar here on sunday. The officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the death of two women while two were injured as all four of the family were buried under the debris.

The Rescue 1122 officials pulled out all the people from under the debris and the medical team provided first aid to the injured before being shifted to hospital. The bodies of the deceased women were handed over to their heirs later on, the officials in the hospital confirmed.