Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that it was up to the masses to decide whether to extend support to those who were attacking the judiciary or those who were respecting the institution.

Hitting out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Sanaullah said, "It is up to the masses to decide whether they will stand by collective consciousness or back the decisions based on stubbornness."

"The masses will have to decide whether they will support the elements of incitement or opt for the path of wellbeing. It is up to the masses to respect the institutions of the state or support those elements who are behind damaging the institutions," added Mr Sanaullah.

He maintained, "Whether the masses will extend support to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) or to those who dropped petrol bombs on them. The public should decide whether to stand by justice or with those who used the name of justice and showed stubbornness."

On Friday, Mr Sanaullah said it was imperative to oust Imran Khan from the political arena as he was solely responsible for all the crises being faced by the country.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Rana Sanaullah said today Justice Mandokhail had recused himself from the Supreme Court bench hearing the case pertaining to elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa writing a dissenting note.