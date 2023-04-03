Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with Federal Minister for Board of Invest­ment Chaudhry Salik Hussain to discuss matters related to facilitation in businesses and handholding prospective en­trepreneurs in the country.

Jawad Sohrab, while ap­preciating the role of BOI as a premier investment pro­motion body in attracting, facilitating and promoting both local and foreign direct investment (FDI) in Paki­stan highlighted the specific and genuine concerns being faced by local business com­munity and business houses. BOI Minister affirmed his re­solve to address the issues of business community through streamlining business proce­dures and boosting measures such as “Ease of Doing Busi­ness” in order to enhance our global competitiveness. Both sides agreed on exploring new investments opportunities in more sustainable sectors of economy through investor friendly policies for a competi­tive and thriving business en­vironment in the country with the commitment to resolve and enhance the business competi­tiveness in the region.