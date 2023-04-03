Share:

MULTAN - Literature is the common heritage of human beings. It is just like a mirror through which history, culture, tradition, customs, sorrows and joys of people and thoughts of the era are reflected. Known as a sweet language, the history of Saraiki dates back to approximately 4500 years in the Indus Civilisation.

This region has been conquered a number of times by people from the West including the Aryans and the Greeks. Persian influenced the region for many centuries with the Saraikis as well as Persian art, poetry and architecture still form a part of their culture. When the Muslims conquered the region, Islam spread and it became an important Islamic centre. Saraiki is one the three dialects spoken in Sindh. Among the different ethnic groups in Pakistan, 8.38 percent are Saraikis.

The region is mainly home to sufism and has a number of shrines of saints including Hazrat Shah Rukn-i-Alam, Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Hazrat Shah Shams, Hazrat Bibi Pak Mai etc. Other sufi saints such as Khawaja Ghulam Farid and Muhammad Suleman Taunsvi and especially the tomb of Sakhi Sarwar are very popular. The Saraiki poetry has four phases and its story revolves around two poets including Luft Ali Khan and Khawja Ghulam Farid.

The magnificent poetry of Khawaja Ghulam Farid celebrates scenery of local desert with an abundance of purely parochial vocabulary and continues to be a major inspiration of modern Saraiki Literature. Dawaan-i-Farid is his famous collection. Iqbal Sokri, a celebrated poet who has nine books to his credit, said that he had started composing poetry in 1958 and had written Saraiki ghazal in 1961-62 adding that poems and dohra were already in vogue.

“I was bitterly opposed to writing ghazal in the beginning by the critics who believed that it had no place in Saraiki literature but later they were convinced that literature took time in its recognition,” he disclosed. He maintained that with the passage of time, culture changes with advancement of people internationally and regretted that some organisations working here for Saraiki language and culture even do not know what to do. In performing art, Saraiki singers who have earned names at home and abroad included: Suraiya Multanikar, Abida Perveen, Atta Ullah Khan Essa Khilvi, Pathanay Khan, Ustad Muhammad Jumman, Mansoor Malangi, Shafa Ullah Khan Rokhri, Ahmed Nawaz Cheena etc.