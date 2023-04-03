Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Punjab governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Sarwar reacted to “cracks” in the Supreme Court of Paki­stan ranks on the issue of the delay of elections in Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa urged the top court judge to put his own house in order. In an interview with private news TV channel, Chaudhry Sarwar backed the ruling coalition’s stance on elections, saying polls should be held across the country at once as current political and economic turmoil harms the country’s na­tional interests. Mr Sarwar took a swipe at Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan, saying that during his tenure, Imran pushed op­position parties to the wall, adding that now he also should show some leniency and let consti­tutional procedure run smoothly.