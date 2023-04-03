ISLAMABAD    -    Saudi Arabia's King Sal­man bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supre­mo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif to the king­dom to perform Umrah as a gesture of good­will, PML-N Quaid is considered close to the royal family.

A private TV channel, quoting sources, said the three-time former prime minister — who is in a self-imposed ex­ile in London on medi­cal grounds since No­vember 2019 —will depart for Saudi Arabia along with his daugh­ter Maryam Nawaz and other family members via a special plane on April 11.

Nawaz Sharif will be the roy­al guest in the Kingdom of Sau­di Arabia. 

He would spend the last 10 days of the holy month of Ra­mazan in Medinah and Mak­kah. However, the final schedule of Sharif’s visit to the Kingdom has not been announced yet. It is pertinent to mention here that various ministers and parlia­mentarians have devised plans to perform Umrah during the period.

According to media reports, the news of Sharif’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia has led to specula­tions that he may use the oppor­tunity to return to Pakistan. How­ever, there has been no official confirmation from Sharif or his party about his plans to return.