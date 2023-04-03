Share:

A Station House Officer (SHO) of police was martyred in the exchange of fire during an ongoing operation against dacoits in Kacha area in Kandhkot on Monday.

SSP Irfan Samu said SHO Abdul Latif Mirani was martyred and two other officials including DSP Qalandar Bakhsh were injured in the encounter with the robbers. The injured policemen have been shifted to Sukkur for medical assistance, he said.

Kandhkot police have cordoned off different areas of Kacha and sealed the roads.

The SSP further said the Kandhkot operation is being conducted against the ‘Jagirani gang’ and the district-wide police have been called for the purpose.

He added that there are reports of 10 dacoits being killed in the encounter and heavy firing continues in the area. The locals have been confined to their homes due to the ongoing operation against the gang of robbers.