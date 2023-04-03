Share:

FAISALABAD - A deputy drug controller unearthed a factory producing spurious drugs and seized its material, though its owners and other accused escape from the scene.

A spokesman for the Health De­partment said here on Sunday that Deputy Drug Controller Mushan Asghar, along with Drug Inspec­tor Khalid Mustafa, and a team conducted raid in Noorpur Main Bazaar Satiana Road and detected manufacturing of spurious drugs in a house under the title of ‘HA Herb­al Pharma’. The owner and workers of the factory ran away after seeing the raid team managed to escape from the scene.

However, the raiding team seized huge quantity of spurious drugs from the spot and sealed premises after confiscating its machinery.

Samples of confiscated drugs were dispatched to the laboratory for anal­ysis and a case was got registered against the factory owner.

DC ORDERS SPEEDING UP FLOUR DISTRIBUTION

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar visited various flour distribution points here on Sunday and issued directions for speeding up the pace of commodity distri­bution.

He visited distribution centres at Sammundri, Dijkot, Mamonkanjan, Kanjwani and Rehmay Shah and interacted with people, especially females, and asked them about the facilities being provided to them. He directed the centre management to maintain discipline and expedite distribution process to save pre­cious time of the beneficiaries.

He also reviewed CNIC scanning and issuance of tokens at various counters and directed the centre management to increase the number of counters so that people could get flour bags without any undue delay. He also directed for providing ample sitting capacity under shade so that the beneficiaries could wait for their turn comfortably.

He also appealed to citizens to avoid bringing CNICs of all family members as the flour bags would be provided to only card-holder person. Therefore, they should avoid causing slowdown of distribution pace for the genuine beneficiaries, he added.