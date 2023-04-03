Share:

AUCKLAND - Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand in the first match of their three-game T20I series on Sunday, securing their first win on tour. The match ended in a tie after both teams posted a score of 196 in a highscoring thriller at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Sri Lanka restricted New Zealand to just 8-2 in the Super Over, thanks to a tight bowling performance by spinner MaheeshTheekshana, before Charith Asalanka hit a six and a four to seal victory for the visitors. Black Caps’ tailender Ish Sodhi had earlier tied the scores in the final over of the match by smashing a six off Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka’s last delivery.

This set up the thrilling Super Over finish. Sri Lanka’s Theekshana was the standout performer with the ball, conceding only 22 runs off his four overs, while spinner WaninduHasaranga took two wickets to stall New Zealand’s momentum in the early overs. Asalanka led the way with the bat with a blistering 67 off 41 balls, and putting on a crucial 103-run partnership with Kusal Perera, who scored 53 not out. The sides will now face each other in the second T20 match in Dunedin on Wednesday