Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Parvez Elahi claimed on Sunday that his party had restarted talks with its old allies, including the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

In his statement, the former Pun­jab chief minister went on to claim the MQM-P was of the view there was no benefit to continuing to extend sup­port to the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM). “The Balochistan gov­ernment and the GDA are also having reservations over the government’s anti-state policies,” Mr Elahi claimed.

In connection with the alliance, PTI chairman Imran Khan will reveal the next strategy after summoning the meeting of all the parties, he added.Bashing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mr Elahi said, “The cabinet meeting has been presided over by absconder Nawaz Sharif, which is a big joke with the nation and the in­stitutions of the state.” Mr Elahi went on to claim the PDM’s tactics of de­laying the elections will be thwarted. On Friday, former Punjab chief minis­ter Parvez Elahi had said on that the Supreme Court (SC) bench will not be formed at the will of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) se­nior vice president Maryam Nawaz. Mr Elahi called on the former Punjab Assembly lawmakers, during which he recounted his tenure – from 2002 to 2007 – as the Punjab chief minis­ter, saying, “The international insti­tutions highlighted the development and prosperity in Punjab during my tenure from 2002 to 2007.