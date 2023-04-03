Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday the current week would decide whether the country would be run under the constitution or on the wishes of Sharifs and Zardaris.

In a tweet, the AML chief said constitution required elections in 90 days but they (rulers) were hell bent on sinking the country. He was of the view that time to hold talks was over. He said now it was time to take a decision.

He added that those who considered the masses "worthless creatures" and denied them right to take decision would repent. Sheikh Rashid said they could register 140 cases against PTI chief Imran Khan but he would not be disqualified.

“If he (Imran) goes to jail, it will prove to be a doom’s day for the 13 parties on political front,” he said.

He further said the IMF deal had failed, zero international donations, electricity, gas and flour were becoming rare commodities. Grabbing power by force was government’s agenda. He reiterated that only the Supreme Court could save the country now.

The AML president added that the government wanted the people and institutions on collision course with each other. The former interior minister said the government had completed one year in power. “Nawaz Sharif did not return to Pakistan, wheat price went up by 100 per cent, petrol by Rs123 per litre and ghee prices went up by Rs200 per kg."

The government should accept Mufti Taqi’s advice and take the country out of the ongoing crisis.