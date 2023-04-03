Share:

QUETTA - Two persons died in two different incidents in Quet­ta on Sunday. According to police, unidentified gun­men shot dead 20-year-old young man in Sariab Road area of the provincial capi­tal. The body, identified as Nadir, 20, son of Abdul Qa­yyum was shifted to San­deman Provincial Hospital, Quetta. The body was later handed over to the heirs af­ter fulfilling necessary med­ico-legal formalities at SPH, Quetta. The incident has created a mourning atmo­sphere in the victim’s home. Separately, a man died after he fell off the roof of a pas­senger wagon at Benazir pull area of Quetta. The body was shifted to Sande­man Provincial Hospital, Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfill­ing necessary medico-legal formalities.