The recent surge in fuel, oil, and gas prices is causing tremendous inflationary pressure, which will disproportionately affect the vast majority of Pakistan’s 225 million people. These price increases, coupled with rising electricity rates and a 1% increase in the general sales tax, could further push consumer inflation, which currently stands at a high of 27.5%.

The government’s most recent projection for the fiscal year ending in June is not very promising, with GDP growth projected to be below 1.5%. The main concern is how many Pakistanis will suffer from hunger due to declining real wages and how many will lose their jobs as the economy contracts. The political and administrative instability adds to the concerns about the increased levels of poverty and famine, which could result in widespread civil unrest.

To address these concerns, it is critical to creating a national consensus immediately. All stakeholders must come to an agreement as soon as possible to develop a strategy to prevent the economy from collapsing and reduce human suffering as much as possible.

Due to the continued balance of payments crisis, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output fell 3.7% year over year in the first half of this fiscal year (July–December 2022), and nine LSM sectors recorded double-digit annual production reductions. This has led to a rise in unemployment. The prices of all food items, including rice, lentils, cooking oil, ghee, jam, jelly, and bread, have increased due to the recently announced mini-budget. Provincial governments can provide some relief to consumers by tightening price regulations and monitoring unfair corporate practices.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports that the cost of basic food goods has increased by 50% (Mash pulse) to 500% annually so far (onions). Costs for chicken and eggs have increased by 93% and 79%, respectively. The price of tea has increased by 64%, while prices for both Basmati and non-Basmati rice have increased by 69% and 68%, respectively.

KOIL BALOCH,

Kashmore.