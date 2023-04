Share:

Heavy rain and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds hit the upper and plain areas of Pakistan on Monday.

The sudden change in weather brought a much-needed relief from the hot and dry weather. The Department of Meteorology forecasted more heavy rain in various parts of the country.

In the last 24 hours, the rain was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and North part of Balochistan.

The other regions remained dry. The highest amount of rainfall, 32 mm, was recorded in Parachinar and Dir.

The other regions received varying amounts of rain. Kakul and Balakot received 26 mm and 15 mm, respectively. Malam Jabba received 13 mm, Darosh 8 mm, Kalam 7 mm, and Mir Khani, Patan, Charat 6 mm. Bacha Khan Airport received 3 mm of rain, Peshawar City 3 mm and Airport 2 mm, Chitral 2 mm, Okara, Leh. 18 mm, Murree 17 mm, Joharabad, Khanewal 12 mm, Multan (Airport 12 mm and City 7 mm), Sahiwal 10 mm, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad 9 mm, Kasur 8 mm, Lahore City 8 mm and Airport 6 mm, and Chakwal received 7 mm of rain. Sargodha received 6 mm, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan 4 mm, Noorpur Thal 3 mm, Bhakkar 2 mm, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, DI Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Attock 1 mm, Zhob 10 mm in Balochistan, Barkhan 3 mm, Muzaffarabad in Kashmir (Airport 13 mm and City 11 mm), Garhi Dupatta, Kotli 6 mm, Rawalakot recorded 2 mm rainfall.

The Meteorological Department forecasted that the weather would remain dry in most of the plains on Tuesday.

However, rain and hail were likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with strong winds and thundershowers.

Shaheed Benazirabad recorded 39 degrees Celsius, Mithi, Dadu 38 degrees Celsius, Skarund, Padaidan and Mohenjodaro recorded 37 degrees Celsius.