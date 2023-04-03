Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhary Monday said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should announce his order, and they would see who does not obey it.

Talking to media, PTI’s senior leader said that the whole of Pakistan is standing behind Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. He said that the government has no standing. He added that those sitting in power corridors cannot come out and face the public. He questioned the parliament where Raja Riaz is the leader of the opposition. This parliament is not representing the people, he asserted.

Fawad Chaudhary further said that the people of Pakistan want a new election. We want to go for general elections. Let's do it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. The country has been made a banana republic. He emphasized that they have to continue to stand firm and win. Ever since Shahbaz Sharif became Prime Minister, he said, the country has been surrounded by evils. He said that a government that does not have the power to vote loses its right to govern.

Former Federal Information Minister further said that human rights are being violated. The lawyers were being prevented from entering the Supreme Court. All lawyers expressed solidarity with the constitution and the court, he said. He stated that the expression of solidarity by lawyers has been proved. They have also proved that they are guardians of the constitution.