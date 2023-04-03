Share:

The holy month of Ramadan has begun, and it is a common practice for people to distribute Zakat to those in need during this time. Zakat is a fundamental principle in Islam, and it requires individuals to calculate and deduct 2% of their savings, which should be distributed to the needy.

However, banks are not following this principle. They deduct Zakat at the rate of 2% on the available balance on the first day of Ramadan, regardless of when the money was deposited or how long it has been in the account. While some account holders may request that the bank not deduct Zakat from their accounts, it is important for banks to revise their strategy for Zakat deduction and reconcile it with Islamic principles.

Banks should adopt a system that ensures Zakat is deducted on the basis of the actual duration that the money has been saved, in accordance with Islamic rules. This would not only align with Islamic principles but also promote transparency and trust between the banks and their customers.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.