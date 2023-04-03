Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that PPP was proud of the 18th Amendment but “Bhutto’s grandson has decided to attack Zulfiqar Ali Bhut­to’s Constitution.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the former foreign minister asked PPP to clear its stance whether they were standing with the Constitu­tion or abrogating it.

“Either the PPP stands by the Constitution or it should announce that it is abrogating it,” he said, adding that the silence that PPP had adopted was not enough.

Taking aim at the former president and PPP co-chairman, Qureshi said: Asif Ali Zardari has de­stroyed what Bhutto created”. Qureshi also lashed out at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for “attacking” the Constitution and “pressurising the Supreme Court”.

He went on to say that the coalition government was using every tactic to delay general elections and for that, the new bill limiting the CJP’s pow­ers was also passed in the parliament.

The PTI vice-chairman said that President Dr Arif Alvi has already begun consultations with lawyers. He also urged the legal community “to play a role in the country’s history”.