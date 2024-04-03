12 jail officials suspended

SARGODHA - Deputy Inspector General of Prison Sargodha region Saeed Ullah Gondal on Tuesday heard appeals of several jail officials and suspended 12 of them on different violations. According to official sources, after completing case hear­ing process of show cause no­tices of several police officials, Saeed Ullah suspended 12 police officials and stopped their promotion process. He heard 23 appeals of regional jail officials including Mian­wali, Khushab, Shahpur and Bhakkar and suspended 12 officials after founding them guilty in cases. Some 127 ap­peals have been heard. Saeed Ullah Gondal said that jail offi­cials should perform their du­ties with devotion and deter­mination and no negligence would be tolerated.