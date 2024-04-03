648 profiteers fined, 45 shopkeepers arrested

FAISALABAD - Price control magistrates fined 648 profiteering besides arresting 45 shopkeepers from four districts of the division during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administra­tion said here on Tuesday that Divi­sional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had issued directions to the price control magistrates to expedite their efforts against profiteering for facilitating the general public dur­ing the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. Therefore, the price con­trol magistrates conducted 11,172 inspections in various markets and bazaars in district Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh and found 276 shopkeepers involved in profi­teering whereas 372 shopkeepers failed to display rate lists at conspicu­ous places at their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magistrates im­posed a total fine of Rs.510,000 on these profiteers. They also arrested 45 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control mechanism and Ehti­ram-e-Ramazan Ordinance besides sealing 3 shops and getting 2 cases registered, he added.

WASA TO IMPROVE SERVICES: MD

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to improve its service in addition to service delivery system according to the direction of Punjab government.

This was stated by Managing Di­rector WASA Amir Aziz while chair­ing a meeting of WASA officers here on Tuesday. He directed WASA offi­cers to ensure 100 percent achieve­ments of all targets set for improving WASA services. He said that entire official record and files should be scanned and unnecessary papers and record should be discarded whereas the remaining record and files should be kept in a record room for its complete protection. He said that all obstacles in the corridors of the WASA office should be removed on an urgent basis in addition to im­proving the look of the office.