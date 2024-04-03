Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Ameer Muqam visits Afghan Commissionerate

APP
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr Ameer Muqam visited the Afghan Commissionerate here on Tuesday.

It was first visit of the federal minister since he assumed charge of the ministry.

On the occasion, Ameer Muqam was given a detailed briefing about the Commissionerate. Top officials of Afghan Commissionerate and others participated in the briefing.

Ameer Muqam emphasised on complete utilisation of the available resources besides keeping updated database about all its affairs.

He said that Afghan Commissionerate should have complete updated details of its assets and services including houses, survey reports about future projects.

After briefing, he visited different sections of the Afghan Commissionerate and reviewed the services provided there.

PDMA works on contingency plan 2024 to identify monsoon hazards

APP

