Balochistan IGP chairs meeting regarding utilisation of Quetta Safe City Project

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting regarding the performance, evaluation and utilisation of Quetta Safe City Project.

Commandant PTC Quetta participated in the meeting through video link. DIGs Quetta, AIGP Quetta, IT, CP Quetta, AIGP Operations, SSP Traffic, Project Director Safe City, Deputy Director IT, CPO also attended the meeting. In the meeting, various proposals for the performance, evaluation and use of the Quetta Safe City Project were also taken into consideration and the establishment of Safe City Project in other cities of Balochistan was also re­viewed. Addressing the meeting, IGP Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that the safe city project in cameras could be used to monitor the movement of crimi­nals. While with the help of cameras, encroachment and the traffic jam caused by it can also be identified immediately and the main reason for the problem of traffic jam is encroachment, he said.