BML holds 18th AGM of shareholders

PR
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Bank Makramah Limited (BML) held its 18th annual general meet­ing (AGM) of the shareholders, headed by Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, chairman of the Board of Directors of BML. 

Addressing the shareholders and the bank’s senior manage­ment, Abdulla said, “As we gather for our AGM, I am excited to share BML’s vision towards contribut­ing to the future of Islamic bank­ing. With a global outlook, we’re pioneering a futuristic approach, ensuring convenience to custom­ers through the digitisation of processes. At Bank Makramah we pride ourselves in embrac­ing modernity and introducing tailor-made technological solu­tions to transform our banking services. Together, we’re shaping a new era of banking that is both innovative and inclusive. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we embark on this journey towards excellence.”

PR

