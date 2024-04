ATTOCK - Wild Life Department Attock has launched spe­cial campaign for the safety of protected animals and birds action will be taken against those having illegal possession of the aforesaid animals and birds. Assistant Director Wild Life Attock Muhammad Imran said this while talking to this journal­ist. While giving details of the protected animals and birds, he said that these include black bear, monkey, leopard, deer, fox, crane, partridge, quail, falcon, dove, parrots and bustards.