Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cases registered against PTI MPA, workers in Mardan

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan   -   Mardan police have registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly and other party workers for allegedly delivering speeches against state institutions and thrashing PESCO officials, sources said.

PTI workers staged a protest rally against the long duration of load shedding at the office of XEN NO-1 at Bijligar. The rally was led by MPA Abdus Samal Afridi. Sources added that later SDO operation Par Hoti sub-division Talha Ahmed wrote a complaint to the City police station officials.

He stated in his complaint that on the 30th of March at 10:45 am, a procession including 50 to 80 people led by MPA Abdus Salam Afridi entered the XEN-No-1 office. He stated that they started quarreling with him and wanted to thrash him. He added that, however, the other PESCO employees saved him from the protesting people.

He added that Abdus Salam Afridi and other speakers delivered speeches against the state institution and also raised slogans in the premises of the XEN office. He stated in the complaint that the protesters also held hostage the PESCO employees. On the complaint of SDO City police station officials registered a case against PTI MPA Abdus Salam Afridi and other 50 to 80 unknown PTI workers under sections 186,148, and 149.

Car dealers’ team calls on KP minister

However, Mardan police haven’t taken any action to arrest the accused charged in the FIR till filing this report.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712095740.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024