Cases registered against PTI MPA, workers in Mardan

Mardan - Mardan police have registered cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly and other party workers for allegedly delivering speeches against state institutions and thrashing PESCO officials, sources said.

PTI workers staged a protest rally against the long duration of load shedding at the office of XEN NO-1 at Bijligar. The rally was led by MPA Abdus Samal Afridi. Sources added that later SDO operation Par Hoti sub-division Talha Ahmed wrote a complaint to the City police station officials.

He stated in his complaint that on the 30th of March at 10:45 am, a procession including 50 to 80 people led by MPA Abdus Salam Afridi entered the XEN-No-1 office. He stated that they started quarreling with him and wanted to thrash him. He added that, however, the other PESCO employees saved him from the protesting people.

He added that Abdus Salam Afridi and other speakers delivered speeches against the state institution and also raised slogans in the premises of the XEN office. He stated in the complaint that the protesters also held hostage the PESCO employees. On the complaint of SDO City police station officials registered a case against PTI MPA Abdus Salam Afridi and other 50 to 80 unknown PTI workers under sections 186,148, and 149.

However, Mardan police haven’t taken any action to arrest the accused charged in the FIR till filing this report.