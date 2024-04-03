CDA allocates Rs40m to buy latest hospital equipment

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has allocated around 40 million rupees to purchase modern Hearing Assessment System and other devices for its hospital. On the direction of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the Capital Hospital a state of the art hospital and to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients coming to the hospital.
A comprehensive and solid strategy is being adopted so that the patients coming to the hospital do not face any kind of difficulties. In this regard, the administration of Capital Hospital has decided to purchase Cochlear Implant devices for the country’s first public sector Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with more modern facilities and to familiarise the patients with the facilities.
For which a budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated. According to the details, modern Hearing Assessment System and other devices will be purchased from this allocated budget. In this regard, advertisements have also been published in newspapers.
It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired children have been treated so far under the supervision of expert surgeons and doctors at Cochlear Implant Center of Capital Hospital.
The CDA Board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a specialized center for deaf and hard of hearing patients. On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) says that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of the institution.