Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA allocates Rs40m to buy latest hospital equipment

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Capital Development Au­thority has allocated around 40 million rupees to pur­chase modern Hearing Assess­ment System and other devices for its hospital. On the direc­tion of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the Capital Hospital a state of the art hospital and to provide the best treatment fa­cilities to the patients coming to the hospital. 

A comprehensive and sol­id strategy is being adopted so that the patients coming to the hospital do not face any kind of difficulties. In this regard, the administration of Capital Hos­pital has decided to purchase Cochlear Implant devices for the country’s first public sec­tor Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with more modern facilities and to familiarise the patients with the facilities. 

For which a budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated. According to the de­tails, modern Hearing Assess­ment System and other devic­es will be purchased from this allocated budget. In this regard, advertisements have also been published in newspapers. 

PDMA works on contingency plan 2024 to identify monsoon hazards

It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired chil­dren have been treated so far under the supervision of ex­pert surgeons and doctors at Cochlear Implant Center of Capital Hospital. 

The CDA Board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a spe­cialized center for deaf and hard of hearing patients. On this occasion, Chairman Cap­ital Development Authority (CDA) says that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of the insti­tution.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1712095740.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024