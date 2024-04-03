CDA allocates Rs40m to buy latest hospital equipment

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Au­thority has allocated around 40 million rupees to pur­chase modern Hearing Assess­ment System and other devices for its hospital. On the direc­tion of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the Capital Hospital a state of the art hospital and to provide the best treatment fa­cilities to the patients coming to the hospital.

A comprehensive and sol­id strategy is being adopted so that the patients coming to the hospital do not face any kind of difficulties. In this regard, the administration of Capital Hos­pital has decided to purchase Cochlear Implant devices for the country’s first public sec­tor Cochlear Implant Center established in CDA Hospital with more modern facilities and to familiarise the patients with the facilities.

For which a budget of around 40 million rupees has also been allocated. According to the de­tails, modern Hearing Assess­ment System and other devic­es will be purchased from this allocated budget. In this regard, advertisements have also been published in newspapers.

It should be noted that many deaf and speech-impaired chil­dren have been treated so far under the supervision of ex­pert surgeons and doctors at Cochlear Implant Center of Capital Hospital.

The CDA Board granted the status of Cochlear Implant Center to make this facility more functional and a Center of Excellence to make it a spe­cialized center for deaf and hard of hearing patients. On this occasion, Chairman Cap­ital Development Authority (CDA) says that providing the best medical facilities to the citizens of Islamabad is one of the top priorities of the insti­tution.