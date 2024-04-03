Cement despatches surge by 3.85pc in Mar

ISLAMABAD - Cement despatches increased by 3.85 percent in March 2024, as the total despatch­es were 3.941 million tons against 3.795 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data re­leased by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, lo­cal cement despatches by the industry during the month of March 2024 were 3.336 million tons compared to 3.357 mil­lion tons in March 2023, show­ing a decline of 0.62%. Exports despatches however increased by 38.02% as the volumes in­creased from 438,433 tons in March 2023 to 605,142 tons in March 2024. In March 2024, north based cement mills des­patched 2.866 million tons cement, showing an increase of 1.60% against 2.821 mil­lion tons despatches in March 2023. South based mills des­patched 1.074 million tons ce­ment during March 2024 that was 10.37% more compared to the despatches of 0.974 million tons during March 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 2.742 million tons cement in domestic markets in March 2024, showing an in­crease of 0.76% against 2.721 million tons despatches in March 2023. South based mills despatched 594,487 tons ce­ment in local markets during March 2024 that was 6.52% less compared to the despatch­es of 635,959 during March 2023. Exports from north based mills increased by 24.14% as the quantities increased from 100,431 tons in March 2023 to 124,672 tons in March 2024. Ex­ports from South also increased by 42.15% to 480,470 tons in March 2024 from 338,002 tons during the same month last year.

During the first nine months of current fiscal year, total ce­ment despatches (domestic and exports) were 34.502 million tons that is 2.68% more than 33.600 million tons despatched during the corresponding pe­riod of last fiscal year. Domes­tic despatches during this pe­riod were 29.401 million tons against 30.564 million tons during same period last year, showing a reduction of 3.81%. Export despatches rose by healthy 68.03% as the volumes increased to 5.101 million tons during the first nine months of current fiscal year compared to 3.036 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year. North based Mills despatched 24.236 million tons cement domestically during the first nine months of current fis­cal year, showing a reduction of 3.24% than cement despatches of 25.048 million tons during July-March 2023. Exports from north increased by 33.62% per­cent to 1.040 million tons dur­ing July-March 2024 compared with 778,437 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by north based mills reduced by 2.13% to 25.277 million tons during first nine months of current fi­nancial year from 25.826 mil­lion tons during same period of last financial year.