China condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

BEIJING - Chi­na condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syr­ian capital of Damascus and the security of diplomatic in­stitutions cannot be violat­ed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday. Syria’s sov­ereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, he said during his regular briefing held here. The spokesperson said, Chi­na opposes any actions that lead to an escalation of ten­sions in the Middle East. As per reports, seven people, in­cluding a senior Iranian com­mander, were killed in an Is­raeli airstrike on the Iranian consular annex in Damascus, Syria on Monday.