Closure of Guddu Barrage announced for maintenance

SUKKUR - Chief Engineer Irrigation Guddu Barrage, Mansoor Ahmed Memon on Tuesday has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the farming community settled on the Guddu Bar­rage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Guddu Barrage has been closed from April 1 to April 30, 2024 both days (include) for the purpose of normal in­spection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, says a notification issued here. The barrage pond will be reduced gradually from 12:00 mid night-between March 31 and April 1, 2024 and will be lowered again from 12:00 mid-night be­tween April 30, 2024 and May 1, 2024, respectively. According to the notifica­tion, there will be no flow of water in any of the off tak­ing canals like Ghotki feeder, Begari Sindh feeder, Rainee Canal and desert pat feeder.