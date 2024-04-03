CM orders master plan for cities’ uplift in DG Khan division

DG KHAN - Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered preparation of master plan for uplift of all districts in DG Khan division. Pre­siding over a meeting here, commissioner said that master planning for DG Khan and Muzaffarnagar dis­tricts would begin within a week in the phase one.

He said that cities master planning would spe­cifically focus improvement in all sectors related to public facilitation. He sought proposals from all stake holders within a week to thrash out master plan. He said that Urban Unit teams would soon visit different districts to move forward with plan­ning and execution under CM orders.

Commissioner also issued orders for improve­ment in municipal services in the division. He said that every manhole should be covered and warned that FIRs would be got registered against those responsible from Baldia concerned in case of death of any person due to uncovered man­holes. He ordered that snake bite and dog bite vaccines be made available at all the health cen­tres. He further directed officials to solve sewer­age related problems and dirty ponds be filled with soil and levelled.

DEPUTY COMMISSIONERS AND OTHER OFFICIALS WERE PRESENT.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 7,600 li­ters of expired carbonated beverages and also im­posed fine Rs 150,000 on owners of the beverage plant in Dera Ghazi Khan. According to official sourc­es, a team led by director operations south Shehzad Khan Magassi inspected a beverage plant, situated at Multan road. The team seized huge amount of carbonated drinks. The drink was about to be trans­ported to various backer shops in the region.

However, the team eliminated the expired drinks and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on the owners. PFA team urged citizens to contact Helpline 1223 for action against the production units playing havoc with public lives.