Court acquits Imran, Asad in protest case

ISLAMABAD - A local district and sessions court yesterday acquitted incarcerated PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others in a case of taking out an illegal rally and resorting to vandalism, registered with the Margalla police station on May 6, 2023. Advocate Amna Ali representing the PTI leaders filed an application for acquittal under section 249-A in the court of Judge Mureed Abbas Shah and argued in the court that it was a political case and the rally was held by PTI to show solidarity with the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Atta Bandial, and judiciary. Imran Khan had announced a nationwide rally on May 6, 2023 to show solidarity with former CJP Umar Atta Bandial’s decision to hold elections in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkha. Imran had addressed the rallies via video link all over Pakistan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. The capital police station had filed a case against the PTI Islamabad leadership and also nominated over 170 protestors of the rally. They also arrested 39 PTI workers on the charges of violation of section 144, using loudspeaker, vandalism etc. After listening the arguments, the court judge accepted the application and acquitted all the accused persons including Imran Khan. In the detailed judgement, the judge ordered that the complaint in violation of section 144 can only be filed by District Magistrate Islamabad or some other public servant to whom he is subordinate. ASI Margalla P.S. has no authority to file a complaint in the violation of section 144, he further said. The judgement also stated that no private independent witness has been associated by the investigation agency.