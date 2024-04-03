Wednesday, April 03, 2024
DIG Operations Islamabad posts 8 new SHOs 

Israr Ahmad
April 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   In a major reshuf­fle, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari on Tuesday issued posting orders of eight station house officers in police stations of federal capital, informed a police spokesman. A notification has also been issued in this regard, he said. According to him, DIG Operations Islam­abad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari posted Sub Inspec­tor (SI) Haider Ali as SHO Po­lice Station (PS) Nelor while ordered for appointment of SI Nawazish Ali as SHO PS Banigala. SI Khurram Shab­bir has been posted as SHO PS Aabpara whereas SI Asif Khan got the job of SHO PS Ramna on orders of DIG Op­erations, he said. He added that SI Mehboob Hassan was posted as SHO PS Margalla and Inspector Sohail will serve as SHO PS Koral. DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has also is­sued orders of appointment of SI Gull Khan as SHO PS Sihala and SI Ashiq Khan as SHO PS Sangjani. All the newly appointed SHOs have assumed charge following the orders of top cop of capi­tal city police Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari.

Israr Ahmad

