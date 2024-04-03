Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Exam center raided, copying scandal uncovered

BAHAWALNAGAR   -   A team led by Punjab Education Minister, along with Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Zahoor Hussain, conducted a raid on the examination center of Government Model High School Canal Colony in Ba­hawalnagar on Tuesday. Ac­cording to details, the raid uncovered involvement in copying by the center’s in-charge Muhammad Mubeen and supervisor Muhammad Ayub. Additionally, Rs 10,000 in bribe money was seized from the teachers. In the pres­ence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Prin­cipal, and other officials, the teachers confessed to their wrongdoing. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Gen­eral has ordered strict action against the guilty teachers. An FIR has been filed against the copying staff at the City B Division police station based on the report of the Resident Inspector Center. Hanan Afzal, leading the Punjab Education Minister’s team, stated that they have uncovered a net­work of individuals involved in the illicit activity, which they intend to expose fully.

