Female student kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - A horrifying incident unfolded at Islamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmailing.
According to details, the assailant identified as Usman, along with his accomplices, abducted Aqsa instead of leaving the campus as instructed.
Subsequently, she was held captive at an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly raped, coerced into signing blank papers, and forced to participate in explicit videos.
After managing to escape from captivity, Aqsa refrained from disclosing the ordeal to her family for a month. However, upon being blackmailed by the perpetrator with compromising materials, she and her parents reported the incident to the police.
A case has been registered against the accused, and the victim has been hospitalised for medical treatment. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.
TWO BROTHERS KILLED IN BAHAWALNAGAR
Two brothers were ambushed and killed near Kudarpur in the jurisdiction of Minchanabad police station, Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.
According to reports, the victims identified as Nane Khan and Sabir Ali were residents of Nooran Aahloka. They were on their way to court for a case presentation when they were attacked. The assailants opened fire on the brothers, killing them on the spot. The accused then fled the scene.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the suspects.
DC GIVES AWAY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE CHEQUES
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with Chairman District Baitul Maal Committee Muhammad Haider Abbas Pirzada distributed relief checks worth Rs 888,000 among 111 deserving and needy individuals at Government Girls College Khairpur Tamewali.
Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas Shah, Director Social Welfare Sahar Sadiqqa, Deputy Director Muhammad Ishtiaq, Principal Government Girls College Professor Yasmeen Sikander, Vice Chairman District Baitul Maal Committee Professor Abdul Hameed, and member Muhammad Asif were present at the event.