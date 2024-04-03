Female student kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - A horrifying incident unfolded at Is­lamia University in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday, as a female student named Aqsa fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and blackmailing.

According to details, the assailant identified as Usman, along with his ac­complices, abducted Aqsa instead of leaving the campus as instructed.

Subsequently, she was held captive at an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly raped, coerced into signing blank papers, and forced to participate in explicit videos.

After managing to escape from cap­tivity, Aqsa refrained from disclosing the ordeal to her family for a month. However, upon being blackmailed by the perpetrator with compromising materials, she and her parents report­ed the incident to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused, and the victim has been hospitalised for medical treatment. Police are currently conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

TWO BROTHERS KILLED IN BAHAWALNAGAR

Two brothers were ambushed and killed near Kudarpur in the jurisdic­tion of Minchanabad police station, Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the victims identified as Nane Khan and Sabir Ali were residents of Nooran Aahloka. They were on their way to court for a case presentation when they were at­tacked. The assailants opened fire on the brothers, killing them on the spot. The accused then fled the scene.

Police have launched an investiga­tion into the incident and are search­ing for the suspects.

DC GIVES AWAY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE CHEQUES

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa along with Chair­man District Baitul Maal Committee Muhammad Haider Abbas Pirzada distributed relief checks worth Rs 888,000 among 111 deserving and needy individuals at Government Girls College Khairpur Tamewali.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Syed Gul Abbas Shah, Di­rector Social Welfare Sahar Sadiqqa, Deputy Director Muhammad Ishtiaq, Principal Government Girls College Professor Yasmeen Sikander, Vice Chairman District Baitul Maal Com­mittee Professor Abdul Hameed, and member Muhammad Asif were pres­ent at the event.