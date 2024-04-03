FIR registered on mixing wood powder in spices

BUREWALA - A food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a spices grinding unit in Burewala city on Tuesday and got a case registered against its owner after finding that wood powder was being mixed in different spices for packing and supply to the mar­ket as branded product. During the raid at the grind­ing unit at Atiq town in Burewala, the PFA officials recovered 600 kilogram adulterated turmeric pow­der, 300 kilogram red chili powder, 20kg fenugreek (Maithi) powder, 175 kilogram packing material, and 50 kilogram wood powder. Officials confiscated grinding machines with adulterated spices and got a case registered against its owner with Burewala Sadar police. The operation prevented the violators from supplying adulterated spices, packed and la­belled as branded spices, to the market, saving peo­ple from health hazards. PFA spokesman said that samples of adulterated spices have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. DG PFA Asim Javed said that elements involved in supplying adulterated food in­gredients were playing with the health of the people and deserve no leniency.