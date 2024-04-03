Formation of special speedy trial courts approved in Punjab cabinet meeting

Punjab cabinet has approved the establishment of special speedy trial courts across the province.

The Punjab Cabinet, under the presidency of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, convened its 5th provincial session, with attendance from provincial ministers, the chief secretary, IG Punjab, secretaries of various departments, and other officials.

Approval of special speedy trial courts

During the session, the provincial cabinet granted approval for the establishment of special speedy trial courts across Punjab. These courts aimed to expedite cases related to rape, violence, and assault against children.

The cabinet was briefed on amendments to defamation laws and the establishment of special courts. A bill is set to be presented in the Punjab Assembly aiming to issue decree in 90 days and complete trial within 180 days in defamation cases.

Change the accusation culture: Maryam Nawaz

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to eradicate the culture of lies, propaganda, and baseless accusations. She announced that defamation notices will be disseminated through newspapers, social media, and courier services following the passage of the bill.

Further decisions made during the session included the validation of the establishment of a cabinet standing committee for legal matters and approval of amendments to the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act 2019.

The Chairman of the Drug Court Gujranwala was removed from office due to misconduct.

Wheat prices fixed

In economic matters, the Punjab cabinet set the minimum support price of wheat at Rs. 3900 per 40 kg, aiming to protect the interests of small-scale farmers.

CM Maryam Nawaz also pledged to provide interest-free loans of Rs. 150,000 to small farmers for agricultural purposes, along with the issuance of the Kissan Card, a significant initiative in the country's agricultural history.

The Punjab Cabinet approved the wheat purchase policy for the years 2024-2025.