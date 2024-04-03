Four Lahore High Court judges receive threatening letters

Four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday received threatening letters days after Islamabad High Court got similar post.

The letters were addressed to Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Alia Neelam.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police reached the LHC and bolstered the security.

Police took the employee of the courier company who delivered the letter into custody, and took him to an undisclosed location for investigation.

A day ago, eight judges of Islamabad High Court received letters containing toxic chemical and a case was registered with the CTD police.

The CTD police registered a case against unknown suspects for threatening the judges of Islamabad High Court.