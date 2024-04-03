Gandapur announces protest against Senate polls postponement

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced to stage protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding postponement of the Senate elections in his province. Gandapur strongly protested against the allocation of his party’s reserved seats for women and minorities to other parties in all the assemblies. He said that they will not allow illegal and unconstitutional people to take oaths, adding that the constitution is being repeatedly broken in the country and his party’s reserved seats are not being given to them. CM Gandapur asked how their seats could be given to someone else. He also announced that they would not be given women’s seats to opponent parties in any case.