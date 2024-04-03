GIK Institute secures 26th position in Asian ICPC

Swabi - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has secured the 26th position and claimed the championship for Pakistan in the Asian West Continent International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) final. The event was held simultaneously at GIK Institute in Pakistan, in India, and Bangladesh, as stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The top three teams from Pakistan participated in the event. Team AC-47 from GIK Institute solved three complicated problems, earning the overall 26th position and the title of Champion from Pakistan. The other two teams, from Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT), Lahore, and FAST-National University of Computer and Engineering Sciences Karachi, solved two problems each and secured the 51st and 60th positions, respectively.

A total of 72 teams from leading universities in the Asia West region participated in the contest. Teams were selected based on their performance in the regional rounds held earlier in Asia West region at Amritapuri, Chennai, Kanpur, Dhaka, Kabul, Tehran, and in GIK Institute in Pakistan.

This year, the Asia West Continent championship was a multi-site contest. Teams from Pakistan, Tehran, and Kabul regional sites were scheduled to participate in the contest at GIK Institute.

However, due to visa issues, teams from Tehran and Kabul could not participate.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr. Masroor Hussain, Regional Director of ICPC Asia West Pakistan, highlighted the significant improvement in teams from Pakistan, especially GIK Institute’s team. He expressed optimism about the future enhancement of their skills and capabilities, noting the students’ dedication to excel. Dr. Hussain praised ICPC for providing a platform for national and international competition, emphasizing how such events motivate students to contribute to the progress and prosperity of their countries. He commended the arrangements made for the competition.