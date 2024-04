The relevant government departments are continuing their operation against drug trafficking.

One thousand and seventy six kilogram of narcotics was seized from Balochistan, eight thousand and eighteen kilogram from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twenty eight kilogram from Gilgit-Baltistan, one hundred and sixty six kilogram from Punjab and nineteen kilogram from Sindh in the last week of last month.

Forty five criminals were also arrested from across the country.