GSI: Remedy for Terror-Hit Pakistan

As China is helping Pakistan to fix its economic crunch, it has a perfect cure to fix Pakistan’s security issues under the framework of the Global Security Initiative (GSI).
Over the last few months, terror attacks have been taking a heavy toll on the security landscape of various parts of Pakistan, especially those areas where Chinese nationals have been working on projects either related to CPEC or not.
In Pakistan, the issue of terrorism is very old fuelled by profuse geo-strategic, geo-political and geo-economic conditions. A slew of terrorist networks mostly sponsored by TTP, BLA or India have been uprooted through many military-led operations but they rear their ugly heads soon. Hideous resurgence stipulates deficiencies in counterterrorism strategies that can be tinkered with the close collaboration of Chinese anti-terrorism measures put in place by the GSI. Global Security Initiative was proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 21th April 2022. It identifies six commitments including common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, abiding by the purpose and principles of the UN Charter, taking the security concerns of all countries seriously, peacefully resolving disputes between countries through dialogue, and maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional fields.
By rejecting confrontations among different groups, it stresses the connection between local security and global security. A single country’s security is closely related to the region’s security and security issues are also closely related to other issues. No country can solve major security issues alone.
Recent terror attacks have a peculiar pattern in Pakistan. Consecutively, Chinese businesses and Chinese nationals appear to have been hit by terror incidents. In the 10 days between March 16 and March 26, Pakistan witnessed five different attacks, three in its northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and two in its southwestern Balochistan province.
During Dasu bomb blast, six people including a woman among five Chinese engineers were killed in the Besham city of Shangla, Kohistan district, province of KPK Pakistan. The last three attacks, occurring so expeditiously in a row, seem to target Pak-China interests in Pakistan. First, a terror attack took place on Pakistan’s Gwadar port in Balochistan, built and operated with Chinese help. Then, an armed group pounded one of Pakistan’s largest naval bases, also in Balochistan, pinpointing Chinese investment in the region as their motivation. And finally, anti-state elements targeted Chinese engineers working on a Chinese-funded hydropower project in the country’s north, near Besham city.
That pattern has stoked concerns within Pakistan’s government and military establishment and it is believed that terror strikes on the Chinese in Pakistan is part of a “larger plan” to beleaguer the economic interests of the country, as well as impair ties between Pakistan and China. On the heel of the grim incident, Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan and joined a probe into a suicide attack in Bisham. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China’s inter-departmental working group carried out comprehensive emergency response work with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the relevant enterprises.
China has the best case in this regard to go through for motivation. In order to wipe out terrorism in Xinjiang, Chinese leadership laid down game-changing policies for public uplift and ensured quality of life for local people in Xinjiang. As seen in believing, personally I am an eyewitness of developments in Xinjiang. Contrary to the narrative built by the US and the West, I observed positive vibes reflected through the gradual improvement of living standards of common people in Xinjiang when traveled and stayed in Xinjiang during a media & think-tank delegation in Kashi and Urumqi in December 2023. The human rights situation in Xinjiang has significantly improved after counterterrorism measures were effectively carried out per the law. Not a single terrorist incident has happened in Xinjiang since 2017.
Following China’s commitments made in GSI, China has reaffirmed its assistance to Pakistan in tackling its ongoing security challenges, particularly terrorism. The Chinese Ministry of National Defense has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan to strengthen its capacity to counter various security threats. Colonel Wu Qian, the ministry’s spokesperson, emphasised the enduring bond between China and Pakistan, underlining their mutual dedication to fostering regional stability.
Colonel Wu highlighted the extensive cooperation between the two countries’ militaries, ranging from joint exercises to training exchanges and technological partnerships. He reiterated China’s unwavering readiness to assist Pakistan in addressing security concerns, with a specific focus on combatting terrorism. This pledge follows the recent participation of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) contingent in Pakistan’s military parade and the latest deadly attack on Chinese engineers in the country.
Moreover, the GSI emphasises the need for international dialogue platforms such as the Beijing Xiangshan Forum and the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum. Pakistan can actively participate in these forums to exchange best practices, share intelligence, and enhance coordination in combatting organised crime and terrorism.
China’s Global Security Initiative offers a holistic approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing the world today. Pakistan can leverage this initiative to strengthen its security capabilities, foster regional cooperation, and promote peace and stability in the region.
Yasir Habib Khan
The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan