Hyderabad Police arrest two injured suspects in separate encounters

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Police claimed to have rounded up two suspects in injured conditions in sepa­rate encounters which took place in the limits of Fort and Phuleli police stations.

A police spokesperson in­formed here on Tuesday that an exchange of fire occurred be­tween the Fort Police and two suspects near Railway Dispen­sary during which one suspect sustained a gunshot wound.

He added that the injured sus­pect was apprehended but his accomplice managed to escape.

The suspect Shakeel Ali alias Qamar was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). He told that the Fort Police were checking the previous criminal record of Qamar.

According to the spokesper­son, a suspect booked in 15 criminal cases for motorbike snatching, robberies and other street crimes was arrested in in­jured condition in an encounter near Razia Sultana School.

He claimed that the Phuleli Police were patrolling in that lo­cality when they spotted the sus­pects who allegedly attacked the police while trying to escape.

He said Shahnawaz Chandio alias Raja sustained a gunshot in his leg and was rounded up but his associate escaped on their motorbike. Raja was shifted to the LUH for surgery of his bullet wound. The spokesperson in­formed that SSP Hyderabad Am­jad Ahmed Shaikh congratulated the team of Phuleli police station for arresting Raja