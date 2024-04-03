Pakistan, after all, is an IMF addict. The country has already spent several years in a dozen different IMF bailout programs. As the former IMF advisers Ehtisham Ahmad and Azizali Mohammed explained in a 2012 working paper for the Asia Research Center that no American, IMF, or Pakistani official has any incentive to reform Pakistan’s structural economic problems and so the cycle of bailouts continues.
Unfortunately, few in Pakistan have ever read Ahmad and Mohammed’s paper or debated its significance. If they had, they would know that the IMF’s approach to the country has been a failure. For decades, IMF programs have been undercutting Pakistan’s productivity and growth potential by eroding governance and state capacity and creating conditions for ever more rent seeking and corruption.
Successive IMF programs have required that Pakistan adopt more withholding taxes (never to be refunded), surcharges, and levies on essential goods such as oil and electricity, even though these measures hurt employment and investment growth. And when the government misses its fiscal targets, the Fund and Pakistan’s finance ministry agree on quarterly mini budgets, which often include new taxes on school fees, bank transactions, Internet access, and so forth. Moreover, alongside distortionary tax policies, the IMF has forced the finance ministry into unplanned spending cuts without any real reforms, despite the obvious negative effect this has on growth.
In other words, Pakistan has been the subject of a long-running experiment in austerity. Hastily designed spending cuts have undermined growth, and thus the government’s fiscal position, forcing it to kill off public services and infrastructure projects. The result has been a severe erosion of state capacity. Every new IMF funding will no doubt lead every government to repeat past mistakes. It will cling to artificial exchange rates, while avoiding reforms that could actually plug leakages in state-owned enterprises.
The short-term focus of these programs ensures that reforms will be postponed, and that obsolete industries will not be allowed to die. Meanwhile, education goes underfunded, energy and water shortages grow more frequent and severe, economic imbalances worsen, and the government’s policymaking capacity continues to erode.
It is precisely the rush to meet IMF-dictated fiscal numbers that leads to bad policies. In the absence of due process such as parliamentary or cabinet scrutiny, ministerial and expert review and domestic consultation; the finance ministry accrues more power, and governance declines. That is what happened under the previous government which used an IMF program to push through vanity projects and Pakistanis are now paying the price.
Those criteria can be met only through extensive, well-considered reforms over the long term. The question is whether the IMF will encourage that, or have Pakistan keep doing the same thing while expecting different results.
SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,
Hyderabad.